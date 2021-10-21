NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons closed out the home portion of their 2021 schedule with a game against the Crimson Tide of Spaulding on Wednesday afternoon.
With the sun shinning bright and the temperatures warm, the Falcons would get pressure in the Spaulding end all game long, but were unable to finish in the early going.
As the game wore on North Country would find their scoring touch.
They would score three times in the final ten minutes of the first half, then go on to control the second half, adding three more goals en route to the 6-1 win.
For more, see the Express on 10-22-21.