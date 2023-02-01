NEWPORT–The North Country boys basketball team was looking to extend their current winning streak to seven games on Tuesday night when they played host to the Hornets of Enosburg.
Heading into the game head coach Jeremiah Melhuish knew that they were going to have their hands full with the Hornets’ Devyn Gleason, so Melhuish and his staff devised a plan to counter the skill-set that Gleason brings to the court, and they would be successful, coming away with a 65-39 win to run their winning streak to seven games.