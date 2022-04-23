NEWPORT–The North Country softball Falcons kicked off their season on Saturday, a week after they were supposed to do so.
North Country was actually supposed to play the CVU Redhawks on the road, but poor field conditions led to the game being moved to Newport.
Saturday would turn out to be a bright, sunny, albeit a bit crisp day, and the two teams took to the field for their season opener.
It would be slow going in the first couple of frames, but in the third the North Country bats came alive, as they would score eight in the third, seven in the fourth, and come away with a 15-0 win in five innings.
For the full story, see the Express on 4-25-22.