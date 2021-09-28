NEWPORT–The North Country Falcons played host the Comets of BFA St. Albans on Tuesday under less than ideal conditions.
Rain had been off and on all day, and thankfully stayed away for the most part, though the field was still wet and slippery.
It would be the visiting Comets who jumped out to the lead in this one, something that hasn’t happened to much the Falcons this year.
However, North Country would come back with three unanswered goals to earn the come from behind win.
For more, see the Express on 9-29-21.