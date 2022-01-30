NEWPORT–It had been over a week since the North Country Falcons played a game of basketball when they welcomed in the Vergennes Commodores on Saturday afternoon.
It had been a month since they last played a game at home, since their other two homes games slated for January were canceled or postponed due to Covid.
With these factors in mind, it is understandable that the boys in white might get out to a slow start.
While the pace was anything but slow, the Falcons were having a tough time in the early going scoring points, and trailed by eight points after one.
They would slowly chip away at the Vergennes advantage, and trailed by four at the half.
In the second half they took control of the game, and would go on to grab a hard fought 48-37 victory to stay undefeated on the year.
Formore, see the Express on 1-31-22.