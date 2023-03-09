NCBoys

In what can only be called a game for the ages, the North Country Falcons upended undefeated Fair Haven 67-66 in overtime in Wednesday’s  semifinal game to reach the Division II Championship Game where they will face Montpelier. (Photo By Mike Olmstead)

 Don R. Whipple

BARRE–If you happened to be at the Barre Auditorium for Wednesday night’s Division II Semifinal Game between the second seeded Fair Haven Slaters and the third seeded North Country Falcons, you bore witness to an instant classic.

This game had everything.

