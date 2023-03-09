BARRE–If you happened to be at the Barre Auditorium for Wednesday night’s Division II Semifinal Game between the second seeded Fair Haven Slaters and the third seeded North Country Falcons, you bore witness to an instant classic.
This game had everything.
Lead changes, huge runs, comebacks, drama, late baskets, overtime, everything.
When the dust finally settled after five quarters of basketball, the North Country bots were able to walk away with a 67-66 overtime victory to advance to Saturday night’s title game against Montpelier.
