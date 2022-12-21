JERICHO–The North Country girls basketball team packed up the bus and headed out west to take part in the annual Mount Mansfield holiday girls basketball tournament.
Participating in this year’s tournament along with the Falcons and host Cougars, were the Essex Hornets and the Burr & Burton Bulldogs.
The Falcons drew host MMU in the opening round, and it would be a nail biter, although the first quarter indicated else-wise.
An early defensive stand in the first quarter would end up being the difference, as North Country was able to come away with 51-49 win to advance to the championship game Thursday evening.
For the full story, see the Express on 12-21-22.