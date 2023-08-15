NEWPORT–The 2023 fall sports season officially got underway on Monday afternoon with the North Country football program holding their first official workout of the season. The rest of the North Country teams will get their season underway starting Thursday, the 17th of August.
Fall Preseason is Underway
- MIKE OLMSTEAD, Sports Editor
