MILTON–Coming off a strong performance in a tough overtime loss to Lyndon on Friday, the North Country field hockey Falcons headed west on Tuesday for their second match-up with the Milton Yellowjackets.
The first time around the Falcons picked up a decisive win and this time around it would be no different, as Kayla Graves led the charge, scoring three goals for her first career varsity hat trick, while Ava Bouchard stopped everything she saw for her first shutout of the season, as the Falcons picked up the 4-0 win.