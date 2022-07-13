NEWPORT–Fifty-one years is a long time.
Things were a lot different back in 1971.
Nixon was president, America was still in Vietnam, and Led Zeppelin was one of the hottest young acts touring the globe.
That being said, there is one thing that happened fifty-one years ago that has happened continuously, minus 2020 due to Covid, and that is basketball camp here Orleans County.
Founded by Gerry Clifford and Dick Jarvis many moons ago, what is now known as the Vermont Fast Break Basketball Camp is celebrating it’s fiftieth year of operation.
The camp has resided primarily at North Country Union High School, although has moved to places such as the North Country Junior High School when the floor was being redone at the high school.
Only one person has attended camp every year, and that is co-founder Gerry Clifford.
We caught up with Gerry, as well as spoke to a few campers, to talk about the camp, a bit of it’s history, and a bit more.
