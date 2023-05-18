GYM

 L to R: Clara Barker, Meka Lowell, Ami Barker, Pili Harrington, teacher Anya Kisseleva, Felicity Barker, Addie Webster and Klavdia Moore. (Courtesy Photo)

NEWPORT–There is a new local option for students that are looking to get into the world of rhythmic gymnastics.

Fitness Elite Gymnastics out of Newport came into being back in the spring of 2021 under the tutelage of Anya Kisseleva.

