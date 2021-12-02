RB

Robbie Bowman, All-Capital Honorable Mention.

(Photo the Old One)

ORLEANS–Five members of the Lake Region Rangers received All-Capital honors for their efforts in the 2021 season.

Colby Lafleur, Liam Oliver, Robbie Bowman, Aidan Poginy, and Lincoln Racine were all recognized by the league’s coaches.

