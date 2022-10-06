NCFB

The North Country football team is in the midst of one of their better seasons in recent years, and hope to keep things rolling tonight at Fair Have. (Photo By Pam Wade)

NEWPORT–The North Country football team got off to a fantastic start this season.

The boys were on the road for three of their first four games, and after winning the three road games, they came home and won their homecoming game to go to 4-0.

