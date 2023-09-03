SO. BURLINGTON–The North Country football Falcons opened up their 2023 season with a road trip to Chittenden County to take on the combo team of the Burlington/South Burlington SeaWolves on Friday night.
It would not be the game they expected, and certainly the outcome was anything but predictable.
It would be a game that would test the team’s fortitude in a manner that hasn’t been seen in the program’s recent history, and the Falcons stepped up and met the challenge head on.
Trailing 22-12 in the second quarter, one of the Falcons sustained what could generously called a devastating lower-body injury.
The injury was so severe that head coach Lonnie Wade gave his players the option to stop playing, or to regroup and continue the game.
They chose the second option.
What would happen from that point on would be the stuff of legends.
North Country would rally back to get within two points at 22-20 at the half.
Over the course of the final two quarters, the Falcons would play lock-down defense while adding two touchdowns and two extra points to come away with a 34-22 win in honor of their injured teammate.
