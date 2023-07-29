ST. JOHNSBURY–North Country head coach Lonnie Wade got his first real look at what he may be able to expect from his team this coming season when the Falcons traveled down I-91 to compete in the annual St. Johnsbury 7-on-7 Tournament.
Overall it would be a solid day for the Orleans County crew, as they would defeat St. Johnsbury Green (The host Hilltoppers had two teams in the tourney, green and white.) 18-14 to take home third place, and then head safely home before the late-afternoon rains descended on the area.