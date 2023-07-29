WL

North Country quarterback Watson Laffoon drops back to pass during the annual St. Johnsbury 7-on-7 tournament held on Saturday, July 29th. (Photo Pam Wade)

ST. JOHNSBURY–North Country head coach Lonnie Wade got his first real look at what he may be able to expect from his team this coming season when the Falcons traveled down I-91 to compete in the annual St. Johnsbury 7-on-7 Tournament.

Overall it would be a solid day for the Orleans County crew, as they would defeat St. Johnsbury Green (The host Hilltoppers had two teams in the tourney, green and white.) 18-14 to take home third place, and then head safely home before the late-afternoon rains descended on the area.

