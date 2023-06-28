RF

North Country’s Rileigh Fortin will represent the Falcons and all of Orleans County at the North-South All-Star Classic Softball games this weekend. (Photo By Mike Olmstead)

This weekend, the top seniors from Vermont will head down to Castleton to compete in the annual Senior North-South All-Star Classic.

North Country’s Rileigh Fortin will be the lone Orleans County representative at the event.

Recommended for you