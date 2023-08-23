CHESTER, NY–Four members the Vermont State 12-U Cal Ripken Championship team from Orleans County got a chance to play a little bonus baseball with an unlikely team this past weekend.
Noah Taylor, Jamison Eckhardt, Bryson Poginy, and Preston Humphrey were asked to play with the West Hartford, CT Hornets, the team that eliminated them from the Cal Ripken New England Championships last month.
While at the New England tournament, players from both teams formed a friendship and a mutual respect, and when Hornets coach Kyle Jeter needed a few other players to fill some empty spots on his roster for a tournament in Chester, NY this past weekend, he knew who he was going to call.
We caught up with Jeter on Monday, and he spoke about how this all came about, how his team fared, and the unique friendship that the game of baseball helped to foster.
For the full story, see the Express on 8-24-23.