Check out our story on Gene's Electric taking home the Newport Men's Independent Softball League title this past weekend in the Express on 8-30-22.
Gene’s Electric Grabs Fifth Straight Newport ISL Title
- Brooke Breault
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Gene’s Electric Grabs Fifth Straight Newport ISL Title
- Young Experienced Falcons Looking to Take the Next Step
- Shots Ring Out in Newport
- Beware Certain Native Plants
- Sale of Jay Peak Resort Draws Closer
- Falcons Have the Tools For Strong Run in Division II
- Local Climate, Water Quality, and Carbon to be Discussed at Community Meeting
- New Butcher Shop to Open in Albany
Popular Content
Articles
- Shots Ring Out in Newport
- New Butcher Shop to Open in Albany
- Sale of Jay Peak Resort Draws Closer
- North Country Set to Name Soccer Field After Coaching Legend Jose Batista on September 10th
- Derby Select Board Rejects Vote Proposal
- Offer Accepted for Sale of Jay Peak Resort, $58 Million Top Offer
- Vicious Dog Hearing Ends in Compromise
- Falcons Have the Tools For Strong Run in Division II
- Gene’s Electric Grabs Fifth Straight Newport ISL Title
- Joe Mama's Sporting Goods Caters to Outdoor Recreation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.