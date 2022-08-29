Genes

Champions, Gene’s Electric. Back row, left to right: Bryce Gunn, Marc Roberge, Shayde Ward, John Maddiss, Richie Descheneau, Ryan Descheneau, Shawn Santaw, Eric Hoadley. Front row left to right: Dylan Gunn, TJ Santaw, Andre (Dre) Eason Jr, Dave Delabruere, Tommy Elwood, Austin Roberge. (Photo By Brooke Breault)

Check out our story on Gene's Electric taking home the Newport Men's Independent Softball League title this past weekend in the Express on 8-30-22.

Tags

Recommended for you