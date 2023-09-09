NEWPORT–The North Country boys soccer team was one of the few teams that were not affected by the heat wave last week that gripped the area, causing multiple games to be rescheduled.
The last time out the Falcons came up short against the Essex Hornets.
This time it was the BFA Bobwhites paying a visit to Newport, and the final result would be much better for the boys in maroon.
After a scoreless first half, the Falcons would score the lone goal of the game fourteen minutes into the second half, as Jonathan Giroux picked up his first varsity point, setting up his brother, birthday boy Alex Giroux, for the game-winner, and that goal would hold up, as the Falcons came away with the 1-0 win. For the full story, see the Express on 9-11-23.