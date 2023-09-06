LR Darcy and Jayden

Lake Region head coach Darcy LeBlanc and midfielder Jayden Choquette will have to wait until next Tuesday to get their season underway.

(File Photo Mike Olmstead)

The high heat index has caused three more athletic contests to be postponed or canceled. The Lake Region boys soccer season opener at MVU has been moved to Saturday, September 16th at 11:00. The cross country opener for both Lake Region and North Country at Lyndon has been postponed with no make-up date yet to be announced. Both schools were also slated to have their golf openers at Ryder Brook Golf Course, but that has been called off. With such a short season, it is unlikely that the golf match will be rescheduled.

