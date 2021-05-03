Presque Isle, ME - For the second day in a row the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball team got their bats going at the expense of the University of Maine at Presque Isle. And for the second day in a row the Hornets swept a North Atlantic Conference doubleheader from the Owls. Lyndon has now won nine games in a row. The Hornets now sit at 9-8 overall and 9-5 in NAC play, good for second place in the East Division. UMPI remains winless in 14 games this season, including 13 conference contests.
