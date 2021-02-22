Lyndonville, VT - The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and Husson University men’s basketball teams squared off for the second time in two days on Sunday afternoon, this time on the Lyndon campus. And for the second time the Eagles came away with a victory, today by a 111-92 final score. Husson remains unbeated at 4-0 on the season while Lyndon falls to 1-3.
Much of the first half was tightly contested. After Kenan Hajdarevic (St. Johnsbury, VT) scored off of a feed from Tyrese Harris (Wiesbaden, Germany) to give the Hornets a 13-12 lead just over five minutes into the game, Husson’s DJ Bussey scored seven straight points to give the Eagles a six point cushion.
Husson extended the lead to 25-15 following a Scott Lewis putback basket at the 10:05 mark, but the Hornets chipped away. After Lyndon’s Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, NY) went coast to coast for a layup at the 6:15 mark, the Hornets were within 31-28. Husson was able to outscore Lyndon 16-7 over the final four minutes to take a 12-point lead into intermission.
Harris scored a second chance basket on Lyndon’s first posession of the second half to cut the Eagle lead to ten, but that was as close as the Hornets would get. Three consecutive three-pointers, one from Bussey followed by a pair from Isaac Varney grew the advantage to 19, and the Eagles never got closer than 15 the rest of the way.
Bussey followed up on his 23-point outing on Saturday with a 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting to lead all scorers. Lewis finished with 17 points and ten rebounds and Justin Thompson added 15 points and a game high 12 boards.
Peyton Olsen (Middleburgh, NY) paced the Hornets with 21 points and led Lyndon with six rebounds. Harris and Mondwell Bukle (Stuttgart, Germany) each chipped in 17 points for Lyndon.
The Hornets wil return to action on Tuesday evening when they host Fisher College. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm in Stannard Gymnasium.