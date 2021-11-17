Hanover, NH - The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team traveled to Dartmouth College on Tuesday evening. The Hornets came up on the short end of a 114-74 score against their NCAA Division I opponents. The game was classified as an exhibition for NVU-Lyndon, while Dartmouth improved to 2-1 on the season.
The game was also a unique experience for Lyndon, as it was broadcast nationally on ESPN+, something that doesn’t happen very often for NAC schools like NVU.
For more, see the Express on 11-18-21.