BR

Newport’s Brett Roy was one of the many Hornets that got the opportunity to be on an ESPN+ broadcast on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Hanover, NH - The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team traveled to Dartmouth College on Tuesday evening.  The Hornets came up on the short end of a 114-74 score against their NCAA Division I opponents.  The game was classified as an exhibition for NVU-Lyndon, while Dartmouth improved to 2-1 on the season.

The game was also a unique experience for Lyndon, as it was broadcast nationally on ESPN+, something that doesn’t happen very often for NAC schools like NVU.

For more, see the Express on 11-18-21.

Tags

Recommended for you