JAckson

Former Lake Region standout Jackson King, second from left, along with his Husson teammates Max Woodman, Cade Charron, Will Kavanaugh, and Bailey Nangle pose for a picture prior to the start of the Division III National Golf Tournament. (Photo Courtesy)

WHEELING, W.Va. - The Husson men’s golf team finished its trip at the 2021 NCAA Division III National Championship tied for 28th place following round-two action today at the Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, W.Va.

