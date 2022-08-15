K3

Front, L-R: Lauryn DePaul, Abbey Lalime, Jodi Wheeler, Jo Locke, Angela Wheatley. Back, L-R: Jenn Montague, Cheyanne Woodard, Sara Dayton, Leslie Delabruere, Hannah Maxfield, Erika Fuller, Marie Leibold. (Photo Courtesy)

BARRE–The K3 women’s softball team had another fine performance in the third annual There’s No Crying in Softball Tournament earlier this month, as they were able to win the event for the second year in a row.

For more, see the Express on 8-16-22.

