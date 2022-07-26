NEWPORT–Phylicia Kennison has never run a marathon before.
In fact, before this year, she really only ran off and on, competing in a couple of 5Ks.
A soccer player in high school, Kennison did not compete in cross country or track, and her running was limited mainly to the soccer pitch.
Within the last year she got the running bug, and it has been “on” ever since.
In April she competed in the Unplugged Half-Marathon in Burlington.
Now the 30 year-old Derby Elementary School teacher is training for her first ever full marathon, the Green Mountain Marathon scheduled to take place October 16th in the Champlain islands, mainly in South Hero and Grand Isle.
For the full story, see the Express on 7-27-22.
