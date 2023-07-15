ZG

Zac Griffith makes an unbelievable diving catch in the top of the seventh inning to rob Suburban's Jordan Verge of a hit. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

NEWPORT–For a while it looked like the Kingdom All-Stars' (KAS) season was going to come to a close on Saturday evening.

Their opponent, Suburban (that is their team name, and they are comprised of players from Burlington, Bristol, and Vergennes), took a 2-0 lead in the second, tacked on another run in the fourth, and their pitchers were keeping the KAS bats at bay.

