NEWPORT–For a while it looked like the Kingdom All-Stars' (KAS) season was going to come to a close on Saturday evening.
Their opponent, Suburban (that is their team name, and they are comprised of players from Burlington, Bristol, and Vergennes), took a 2-0 lead in the second, tacked on another run in the fourth, and their pitchers were keeping the KAS bats at bay.
Finally, in the fifth inning the tournament hosts got on the board, and would tie things up at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the frame.
In the top of the sixth they went ahead when Bryce Gordon was hit by a pitch, stole second, and then came around to score the eventual game-winning run, as the Kingdom boys won 4-3.
The play of the game came in the top of the seventh when Zac Griffith made a diving catch to rob Jordan Verge of a hit (see picture).
With the win, the Kingdom All-Stars are scheduled to play Franklin County at noon on Sunday.
However, the weather report does not look good, and that could lead to the entire day's games being washed out.
Check back here at the NDE's website for further updates on Sunday, 7-16-23.