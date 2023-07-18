KAS

The Kingdom All-Stars took home a third place finish at this year's Vermont State 15-U Babe Ruth Championships. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

 Don R. Whipple

NEWPORT–It was a day of highs and lows for the Kingdom All-Stars (KAS) on Monday.

As noted in yesterday’s Express, the NEK boys were able to top Franklin County to advance to the semifinals, where they met up with Central Vermont.

Tags

Recommended for you