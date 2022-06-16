NEWPORT–After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Kingdom Cares softball tournament will make its return this weekend.
The annual event is a two-day tournament on the Friday and Saturday before Father’s Day, and it raises money for folks in need who are suffering from a medical ailment and are part of the local softball community.
The event was created over a decade ago by Rhonda Howard and Heidi Santaw, and the pair are back to run the eighth installment of the tournament this weekend at Gardner Park.
