NAW

2023 Kingdom Cares Tournament winners Newport Auto Works. Back left, Chris Stearns, Kody Turmel, Danny Hutchinson. Back right Spencer Pierce, Angela Wheatley, DJ Fecteau. Front Ashley Degree, Cory Benoit, Cassie Hutchinson, Leslie Delabruere, Heather Stearns, Ryan Crowley. (Photo by The Old One)

NEWPORT–To say the weather for this weekend’s Kingdom Cares Tournament was a little on the wet side would be a vast understatement.

Much like in 2015, it took a large group effort to make the fields playable for the 9th edition of the local fundraising tourney.

Recommended for you