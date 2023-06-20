NEWPORT–To say the weather for this weekend’s Kingdom Cares Tournament was a little on the wet side would be a vast understatement.
Much like in 2015, it took a large group effort to make the fields playable for the 9th edition of the local fundraising tourney.
From tarps to leaf blowers, brooms to squeegees, whatever it took to get the fields playable, the volunteers did.
In the end, the tournament would be a success, as they were able to raise $4,605.00 for this year’s recipients.
