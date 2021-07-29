KG

And they’re off! Swimmers run into Lake Memphremagog at the starting point at Newport’s Prouty Beach. (Photo Kingdom Games)

NEWPORT–Lake Memphremagog opened her arms wide and welcomed The Return of Kingdom Swim and a couple hundred open water swimmers and yackers from around the country.

For the full story, see the Express on 7-30-21.

