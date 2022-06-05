FAIRFAX–The Lake Region softball Lady Rangers traveled on Saturday to take on the BFA Fairfax Bullets in a Division III 5th seed at the 4th seed showdown with a trip to the semifinals on the line.
It would be a wild, high-scoring affair, as the visitors would get out to an early fourteen run lead before BFA would rally back to tie the game.
From there both team would continue to score runs, with Lake Region eventually coming away with a 22-19 win after eight innings of action.
For more, see the Express on 6-6-22.