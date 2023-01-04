ORLEANS– The Lady Rangers of Lake Region used clutch free throw shooting and solid defense down the stretch to send the visiting Vikings from Lyndon Institute southbound on I-91 with a loss on Tuesday night.
Lady Rangers Beat Lyndon 42-39 to Move Back Over .500
Staff Reports
