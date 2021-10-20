ORLEANS–The Lake Region Lady Rangers welcomed in the Crimson Tide of Spaulding on Tuesday afternoon for their final home game of the season.
Being the final home game of the 2021 campaign, that meant it was Senior Night, and prior to the start of the contest the school recognized Lake Region’s outgoing seniors, Liris Haney, Mara Royer, Alexis Sicard, Alayni Miller, manager Britton Beswick, and Marina Rockwell.
As for the game itself, the two teams would play an even first half, but Spaulding would grab the lead late in the half to take a 1-0 advantage into the break.
While the Lady Rangers would get one back in the second, the Tide would get two more goals to grab a 3-1 win.
For more, see the Express on 10-21-21.