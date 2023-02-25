The Lake Region Lady Rangers fell to the Harwood Highlanders in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday. Harwood will now face North Country for a spot in the championship game.
Lady Rangers Fall to Harwood 46-42
- Mike Olmstead Sports Editor
-
-
- Comments
Latest News
- Falcons to Face Highlanders in Semifinals on Monday
- Lady Rangers Fall to Harwood 46-42
- Police operation concludes in Orleans
- Falcon Girls Heading to Semifinals in Barre
- Police operation underway in Orleans
- Falcons Best U-32 to Advance to Quarterfinals
- Strong First Half Sends Lady Rangers Past Milton and into the Quarterfinals
- Rangers Drop Heated Battle With Harwood
Popular Content
Articles
- Falcon Girls Heading to Semifinals in Barre
- Police operation underway in Orleans
- Athlete of the Week: Hayden Boivin
- Athlete of the Week: Blake Dillon
- NEK All-Star Cheer Teams Wrap Up Inaugural Season
- Police operation concludes in Orleans
- Rangers Drop Heated Battle With Harwood
- Former NEK Police Chief Accused of Sexual Assault
- Two Wins, Three Groups of Senors Recognized on Tuesday Night
- Banner Day For Coventry Hoops
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.