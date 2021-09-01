ORLEANS–The Lake Region Lady Rangers only won three games last year during the regular season, but they were able to make it to the postseason where the picked up an upset win in the first round before bowing out in the quarterfinals.
Despite only winning those four games, the team grew exponentially over the course of the season under the direction of head coach Mary Farnsworth.
Coach Farnsworth, now in her third year with the team as head coach, sat down to talk about the team’s development, what this year’s squad will look like, and a little more.
For more, see the Express on 9-2-21.