ORLEANS–The 6th seeded Lake Region Lady Rangers welcomed in the 11th seeded Galloping Ghosts of Randolph for an opening round playoff match-up on Tuesday afternoon.
Lake Region would get out in front early, and at one point it seemed that the game would last only five innings.
The Ghosts had other ideas and made a lategame surge to try to get back into the game, but while they would get close, the Rangers would never relinquish the lead, tacking on some more late runs to come away with an 18-10 win to move on to the quarterfinals.