ORLEANS–The lone home playoff game for local Orleans baseball and softball teams featured the fifth seeded Lake Region Lady Rangers and the twelfth seeded Peoples Academy Wolves squaring off in a Division III softball showdown.
The Lady Rangers would send sophomore Mikayla Richardson into the circle to battle Peoples’ senior Tiffany-Rayne Parker, and it would be the underclassman coming out on top, as Lake Region used a big fourth inning to propel themselves past the Wolves for a 10-4 win.
