ORLEANS–Last season was one for the ages for the Lake Region Lady Rangers.
Despite all of the regulations due to Covid, the Lady Rangers had a player reach the 1,000 point milestone in Tia Martinez, went undefeated throughout the regular season and postseason en route to their State Championship.
This season will be the first without star duo of Martinez and Robin Nelson in four years, so Lake Region has some pretty big shoes to fill this year.
That being said, Coach Joe Houston is bringing back 11 players from last year’s championship team, so it will be a group of players that knows exactly what it takes to bring home the gold in Division III.
We talked to the coach on Sunday to find out what we can expect from the 2021-2022 Lady Rangers.
For the full story, see the Express on 12-7-21.