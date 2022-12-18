SO. BURLINGTON–After a tough loss in their season opener, the Lake Region Lady Rangers found the perfect tonic by taking their game on the road.
Earlier last week they started the road portion of their season with a victorious trip to Swanton where they beat MVU.
On Thursday night it was another trip over to the western side of the state, this time to the most populous county in the state, Chittenden County, to take on the Green Knights of Rice.
This would be a close battle, as neither team would get too far out in front of the other.
With the game tied late at 36-36, the Lady Rangers got a pair of big defensive stops, and after each one they went down the court and were fouled.
First Madison Bowman would get fouled grabbing a rebound and make both of her shots to take a 38-36 lead.
After stand number two, Sakoya Sweeney would be sent to the line where she sank both of her shots to seal the 40-36 win.
