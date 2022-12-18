DK

Lake Region's Dayna Knights (23) has been a solid contributor off the bench for the Lady Rangers so far this season. (Photo The Old One)

SO. BURLINGTON–After a tough loss in their season opener, the Lake Region Lady Rangers found the perfect tonic by taking their game on the road.

Earlier last week they started the road portion of their season with a victorious trip to Swanton where they beat MVU.

Tags

Recommended for you