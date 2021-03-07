LRSENGirls

Lake Region seniors Robin Nelson, Emily Rogers, and Tia Martinez pose underneath some of the signs that were plastered all over the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium. The trio was honored after the game for their contributions on the court. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

ORLEANS–The Lake Region Lady Rangers faced a daunting task on Friday night, as they welcomed in the Rice Green Knights fro a Division I vs Division III showdown at the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium.

Lake Region would jump out in front early, but after some adjustments during halftime, the Knights fought back and made a game of it, but in the end Lake Region would get some key baskets late and play some solid defense to get the 44-37 win and remain undefeated on the year.

For more, see the Express on 3-8-21.

