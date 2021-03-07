ORLEANS–The Lake Region Lady Rangers faced a daunting task on Friday night, as they welcomed in the Rice Green Knights fro a Division I vs Division III showdown at the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium.
Lake Region would jump out in front early, but after some adjustments during halftime, the Knights fought back and made a game of it, but in the end Lake Region would get some key baskets late and play some solid defense to get the 44-37 win and remain undefeated on the year.
For more, see the Express on 3-8-21.