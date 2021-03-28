The Lake Region Lady Rangers made it back-to-back Division III basketball titles with their 53-37 win over Vergennes on Saturday. For the full story, see the Express on 3-30-21.
Lady Rangers Two Year Quest to Return to Barre Ends With a Win and a State Championship
- Mike Olmstead
