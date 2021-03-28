3-29LR

The Lake Region Lady Rangers celebrate beating Vergennes and winning the Division III State Championship after  the horn sounded to end the game. The win was the culmination of a two-year journey to get back to the Aud after losing the title game back in 2019. (Photo The Old One)

The Lake Region Lady Rangers made it back-to-back Division III basketball titles with their 53-37 win over Vergennes on Saturday. For the full story, see the Express on 3-30-21.

