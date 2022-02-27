ORLEANS–The third seeded Lake Region Lady Rangers welcomed in the sixth seeded Otter Valley (OV) Otters for a Division III quarterfinal matchup at the Don Harter Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
Lake Region was coming off of an easy win over Stowe, but did not get a chance to get a practice on Friday due to the weather.
The visitors would have the better go of it in the early going, but the Lady Rangers would continue to grind it out.
Trailing 26-24 at the half, the hometown team would find a way to get back out in front and hold the visitors at bay long enough to grab a 44-41 win to earn a trip to Barre to play at the Aud in the semifinals on Thursday.
For the full story, see the Express on 2-28-22.