Lake Region 10-U All-Stars and their favorite sports teams. Back row L to R: Coach Ryan Farley (Atlanta Braves), Jamison Eckhardt (GB Packers), Hayden Robillard (St. Louis Cardinals), Coach Peter Badertscher (Cincinnati Reds), Kaiden Danaher (GB Packers), Nate Badertscher (Phoenix Suns), Coach Tony Bittner (LR Ranger All-Stars), Eli Locke (Vt Lake Monsters), Lucas Bittner (Boston Red Sox), Jackson Hunt (Atlanta Braves), Coach Charlie Schneider (Chicago Cubs). Front Row L to R: Cole Souliere (Boston Red Sox), Cooper Lamonda (Boston Red Sox), Mason Farley (TB Buccaneers), Brody Cleveland (Boston Celtics), Caleb Plante (Baseball), Sebastian Schneider (GB Packers). Not pictured: Coaches Scott Lamonda (Boston Red Sox) and Scott Souliere (Boston Celtics). (Photo Darlene Robillard) (All names are spelled as submitted)

BARTON–The Lake Region 10-U All-Star team wrapped up their season with an appearance at the Cal Ripken State Tournament in Hartford, VT at the Maxfield Sports Complex during the final weekend in June.

