ORLEANS–To say that it has been a few years since the Lake Region track and field Rangers have hosted a track meet would be quite the understatement.
While the exact date of the last meet was unable to be located, it is safe to say that it has been around twenty years since the blue and white were able to host other track teams to compete on their home turf.
That streak came to close on Friday afternoon.
The Rangers welcomed in Lyndon Institute and Richford for a three team meet, and Mother Nature apparently got the memo that something special was going to take place, so she decided it would be a good time to roll out that long-anticipated spring weather that locals have been clamoring for for about a month.
However, the meet wasn’t all about the competition on the field.
The meet itself served as a tribute to long-time coach and overall Lake Region athletics icon, Peter Davis, for whom the meet was named after.
For the full story, see the Express on 5-22-23.