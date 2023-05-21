LRTFSen

Lake Region track and field seniors (L-R)Chloe Currier, Hannah Badertscher, Paige Currier, Charlie Thompson, Isaac Young, McKenna Blay, Thomas Hinton, Liam Lahar, Izzy Groff, Ellen Wambui, and Jean Thummavut, pose for a picture with a true Lake Region legend and former track coach Pete Davis (far left), as well as their coaches Liz Montgomery (far right) and Travis Terrell (second from left). (Photo By The Old One)

ORLEANS–To say that it has been a few years since the Lake Region track and field Rangers have hosted a track meet would be quite the understatement.

While the exact date of the last meet was unable to be located, it is safe to say that it has been around twenty years since the blue and white were able to host other track teams to compete on their home turf.

Tags

Recommended for you