4-30LE4x1

The Lake Region girls 4x100 relay team, consisting of Mara Royer, Paige Currier, Madison Bowman and Erica Thaler,  is undefeated so far this year. (Photo Courtesy)

ST. JOHNSBURY–The Lake Region track and field team was back in action on Tuesday, as they headed down to St. Johnsbury to compete in less than ideal conditions.

For more, see the Express on 4-30-21.

Tags

Recommended for you