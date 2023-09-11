ORLEANS–Lake Region Union High School announced on Monday that Abbey Lalime was named the new girls varsity basketball head coach. Lalime was the LR JV girls basketball coach for the last nine seasons, which also meant she was an assistant to former coach Joe Houston, who stepped down earlier this year. The Lake Region alum played in four State Championship Games with the Lady Rangers before moving on to play at the college level.
Lalime Named New Lake Region Girls Basketball Varsity Coach
- MIKE OLMSTEAD, Sports Editor
