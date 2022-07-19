L&L

Front, L-R: Hailey Pothier, Olita Laraway, Korey Champney, Jorja Kinney, Ariana Sanchez, Makayla Kinney. Back, L-R: Heather Whitcomb, Victoria Brigham, Paige Leonard, Lillie Tetrault, Tacia Simoneau, Taylor Friedrich, Emily Peavey, Ashley Gravel. (Photo By The Old One)

Team Leather & Lace won the Class E Women’s Softball Vermont State Title after defeating Tatro’s, a team out of Barre, 16-6. For more, see the Express on 7-20-22.

Tags

Recommended for you