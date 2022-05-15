NEWPORT–Jake Leblanc threw a complete game no-hitter, as the North Country Falcons beat the Lake Region Rangers 2-0 on Saturday. For more, see the Express on 5-15-22.
LeBlanc Tosses Complete Game No-Hitter, Falcons Beat the Rangers 2-0
- Mike Olmstead
