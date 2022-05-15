JL

NCU's Joe Leblanc raises his hands in victory after no-hitting the Rangers on Saturday afternoon. (Photo Mike Olmstead)

 Don R. Whipple

NEWPORT–Jake Leblanc threw a complete game no-hitter, as the North Country Falcons beat the Lake Region Rangers 2-0 on Saturday. For more, see the Express on 5-15-22.

