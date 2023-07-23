NEWPORT–This summer, former North Country standout and current NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field Champion with the UMASS Lowell River Hawks, Alexis Lefaivre, was looking to do something to help the athletes of Orleans County become better, stronger, and faster.
Always one to recognize where she came from and who helped her along the way, Lefaivre decided to give back to her community by offering a one-week summer camp that is devoted to some of the finer points of athletic training that don’t always get touched upon at traditional summer athletic camps.